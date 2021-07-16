Bellator 262 live stream and fight results, Velasquez vs Kielholtz

Bellator 262 airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday July 16, which makes it Saturday July 17 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Juliana Velasquez defends her flyweight title against Denise Kielholtz.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Tyrell Fortune and Matt Mitrione square off at heavyweight. The full Bellator 262 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 262: Velasquez vs Kielholtz main card live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia. The preliminary card live stream is available up top, starting at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT / 11:30 pm BST / 8:30 am AEST.

Say tuned with Bellator 262 results below.

To refresh click here.

Bellator 262 fight card

Main Card

Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz – Velasquez’s flyweight title

Tyrell Fortune vs. Matt Mitrione

Matheus Mattos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Arlene Blencowe vs. Dayana Silva

Johnny Eblen vs. Travis Davis

Preliminary Card

Ronny Markes vs. Said Sowma

Cody Law vs. Theodore Macuka

Diana Avsaragova vs. Gabriella Gulfin

Johnny Soto vs. Adil Benjilany

Charlie Campbell vs. Nicholas Giulietti