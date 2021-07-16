Bellator 262 live stream and fight results, Velasquez vs Kielholtz

Bellator 262 airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday July 16, which makes it Saturday July 17 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Juliana Velasquez defends her flyweight title against Denise Kielholtz.
In the co-main event Tyrell Fortune and Matt Mitrione square off at heavyweight. The full Bellator 262 fight card can be found below.
MMA fans can watch Bellator 262: Velasquez vs Kielholtz main card live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia. The preliminary card live stream is available up top, starting at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT / 11:30 pm BST / 8:30 am AEST.
Say tuned with Bellator 262 results below.
Bellator 262 fight card
Main Card
Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz – Velasquez’s flyweight title
Tyrell Fortune vs. Matt Mitrione
Matheus Mattos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton
Arlene Blencowe vs. Dayana Silva
Johnny Eblen vs. Travis Davis
Preliminary Card
Ronny Markes vs. Said Sowma
Cody Law vs. Theodore Macuka
Diana Avsaragova vs. Gabriella Gulfin
Johnny Soto vs. Adil Benjilany
Charlie Campbell vs. Nicholas Giulietti