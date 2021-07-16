Bellator 262 weigh-in results, Velasquez vs Kielholtz official

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs Kielholtz airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, July 16 featuring a series of MMA bouts with the women’s flyweight title contested in the headliner of the show. A day before the event the fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective matchups.

Juliana Velasquez weighed-in at 125 for her flyweight title defense against Denise Kielholtz, who showed 124. The championship main event bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Heavyweights Tyrell Fortune and Matt Mitrione came in at 233.5 and 261, respectively, for their co-main event showdown. The full Bellator 262 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 262 main card, headlined by Velasquez vs Kielholtz, live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card airs live on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, and on Pluto TV, beginning at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Bellator 262 fight card

Main Card

Juliana Velasquez (125) vs. Denise Kielholtz (124)

Tyrell Fortune (233.5) vs. Matt Mitrione (261)

Matheus Mattos (135.75) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (135.5)

Arlene Blencowe (146) vs. Dayana Silva (146)

Johnny Eblen (186) vs. Travis Davis (186)

Preliminary Card

Ronny Markes (252) vs. Said Sowma (245)

Cody Law (145.75) vs. Theodore Macuka (146)

Diana Avsaragova (126) vs. Gabriella Gulfin (124.75)

Johnny Soto (145.75) vs. Adil Benjilany (145.75)

Charlie Campbell (155) vs. Nicholas Giulietti (156)