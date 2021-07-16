Charlo vs Castano live stream, how to watch, date, time, card

Unified super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo puts his WBC, WBA and IBF belts on the line when he faces WBO titleholder Brian Castano at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday July 17, which makes it Sunday July 18 in the UK and Australia. The pair battles it out for the undisputed 154-pound title, headlining the Premier Boxing Champions fight card.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Rolando Romero defends his interim WBA lightweight title against Anthony Yigi. Kicking off the telecast, Amilcar Vidal squares off against Immanuwel Aleem in a ten-rounder at middleweight. The full Charlo vs Castano undercard can be found below.

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano tickets

Tickets to witness all the action, headlined by Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, July 17 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano live stream in the US

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, July 17. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Charlo vs Castano Australia time, date, live stream

Charlo vs Castano Australia time is set for Sunday, July 18 at 11 am AEST. Fans can watch the fight live stream on FOX Sports on Kayo.

Charlo vs Castano live stream in the UK, Spain, Holland and other countries

Boxing fans in the UK, Austria, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Spain, Germany, Holland and other countries can watch Charlo vs Castano live stream on FITE TV (some territories excluded). The respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Charlo vs Castano fight card

The cull Charlo vs Castano fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (Showtime in the US, FOX Sports on Kayo in Australia, FITE TV Internationally)

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano, 12 rounds, super welterweight – undisputed super welterweight title, Charlo’s WBC, WBA and IBF titles, Castano’s WBO title

Rolando Romero vs. Anthony Yigit, 12 rounds, lightweight – Romero’s interim WBA lightweight champion

Amilcar Vidal vs. Immanuwel Aleem, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Khiary Gray, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Pablo Rubio Jr vs. Eric Manriquez, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Amed Medina vs. Reginald Hinson, 4 rounds, featherweight

Roberto Zavala Jr vs. Levi James West, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Xavier Nunez vs. David Alfaro, 4 rounds, featherweight