Invictus Arena 28 fight card: WKN International and Italian titles on the line in Formello

Kickboxing event Invictus Arena 28 takes place at Giardini Comunali in Formello, Italy on Sunday, July 18. The fight card features a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts with three WKN titles contested on the night.

In the main event local Alessandro Moretti goes up against Sediri Kais of France. The pair squares off in a championship bout with the WKN International super featherweight kickboxing title on the line.

Also on the card, Gianmarco Giosi meets his country-fellow Giuliano Lai. The pair battles it out for WKN Italian lightweight title in Muay Thai.

Furthermore, the event features the WKN Italian lightweight kickboxing Grand Prix contested in the format of a four-man knockout contest. In one of the semi-final bouts Abramo Abderrahim takes on Roberto Oliva. In another semi-final Riccardo Alpaca faces Aman Catalin. The winners of these bouts meet in the championship finale.

The promoter of the event is Riccardo Lecca.

The lineup can be found below.

Invictus Arena 28 fight card

WKN International super featherweight title, kickboxing

Alessandro Moretti (Italy) vs. Sediri Kais (France)

WKN Italian lightweight title, Muay Thai

Gianmarco Giosi vs. Giuliano Lai

WKN Italian lightweight Grand Prix – 4-man tournament, kickboxing

Abramo Abderrahim vs. Roberto Oliva (semi-final)

Riccardo Alpaca vs. Aman Catalin (semi-final)

Loreti Daniel vs. Iacopo Gaiazza, super lightweight, kickboxing

Andrea Mascia vs. Andrea Santori, welterweight, kickboxing

Francesco Picca vs. Daniel Colacino, super lightweight, kickboxing