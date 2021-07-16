Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley second faceoff, undercard fighters announced

Following the kickoff press conference held earlier this week, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley came face to face for the second time on Thursday. The faceoff took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH – the location where the pair squares off in an eight-round boxing match live on pay-per-view on Showtime on Sunday, August 29.

“This is where it all started for me,” said Paul, who grew up 15 miles from Cleveland in Westlake, Ohio. “This is where I grew up. This is a dream come true. This is surreal. I want to show kids in Cleveland their first boxing match. I want to inspire the next maybe Jake Paul that’s sitting in the stands cheering for me and show them that one day that they can be on this stage.”

Woodley said he is not playing games as he prepares for Paul. “You want to go back and play Fortnite and Atari and Tic-Tac-Toe, as well?” Woodley said. “Or you wanna fight? You want to make bets like a little kid? I’m not going to get a tattoo, because I’m knocking him out. If he wants to walk around with my name on him, have at it. I think he wanted to do that anyway.”

Paul vs Woodley undercard

The special Sunday night event will feature an undercard complete with high-stakes, professional boxing showdowns including Puerto Rican star, unified WBC and WBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defending her titles against super bantamweight world champion Yamileth Mercado.

During Thursday’s press conference, the promotion announced additional undercard fighters in a pair of rising prospects from Cleveland. Undefeated junior welterweight Montana Love will appear against an opponent to be determined and top-10 ranked Charles Conwell will face Mark DeLuca of Massachusetts in a junior middleweight fight.

The current Paul vs Woodley fight card can be found below.

Paul vs Woodley fight card

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBC and WBO featherweight titles

Charles Conwell vs. Mark DeLuca, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Montana Love vs. TBA, junior welterweight