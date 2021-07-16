Charlo vs Castano weigh-in live stream video

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo and WBO 154-pound titleholder Brian Castano battle it out for undisputed title live from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday July 17, which makes it Sunday July 18 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Charlo vs Castano weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 7 pm BST in the UK and 4 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video from Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is available up top.

