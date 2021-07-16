Charlo vs Castano weigh-in live stream video

Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano for undisputed super welterweight title

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo and WBO 154-pound titleholder Brian Castano battle it out for undisputed title live from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday July 17, which makes it Sunday July 18 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Charlo vs Castano weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 7 pm BST in the UK and 4 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video from Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is available up top.

Charlo vs Castano live stream, how to watch, date, time, card

Get the full Charlo vs Castano fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

