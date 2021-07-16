Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Boxing

Fury vs Wilder 3 date changed to October 9, tickets valid

Newswire
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder square off in trilogy fight live from Las Vegas

The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has been postponed. The scheduled date of July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas had to be cancelled due to Fury’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis. A new date of highly anticipated trilogy is Saturday October 9, which makes it Sunday October 10 in the UK and Australia.

Wilder and Fury fought to a controversial split draw in their first fight in December 2018. In the rematch held in February 2020 Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round to become a new WBC heavyweight champion.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 tickets

Fury vs Wilder 3 tickets to witness all the action at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, October 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

“Tickets purchased for July 24 will be honored for the rescheduled date,” as per announcement sent out by Top Rank Boxing.

‘I will knock him spark out’

“I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait,” Fury said. “Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct. 9, and I will knock him spark out!”

“This is what we went to arbitration for,” said Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s manager. “He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct. 9.”

Get the full Fury vs Wilder 3 fight card.



