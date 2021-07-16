UFC Vegas 31 start time, live stream, how to watch, Makhachev vs Moises, full fight card

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 17 in the US, which makes it Sunday July 18 in Australia. The fight card comprises eleven bouts in total.

In the main event Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises square off in a five-round battle at lightweight. Makhachev (19-1) from Russia is riding a seven-win streak. Moises from Brazil (15-4) won three of his previous outings.

In the co-main event former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returns to action, going up against Marion Reneau. The full UFC Vegas 31 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 31 live stream in the United States, date and start time

The fight fans in the United States can watch UFC?Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 17. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card, kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 31 Australia time, date, live stream

In Australia UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs Moises airs live stream on ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 18. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 31 fight card

The complete UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs Moises looks as the following:

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo

Preliminary Card

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons

Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov

Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon

Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento