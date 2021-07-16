UFC Vegas 31 weigh-in results, Makhachev vs Moises

UFC Vegas 31 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday July 17, which makes it Sunday July 18 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.
In the main event Islam Makhachev goes up against Thiago Moises at lightweight. In the co-main event Marion Reneau takes on former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.
UFC Vegas 31 start time, live stream, how to watch
Get the full UFC Vegas 31 fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.
UFC Vegas 31 fight card
Main Card
Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises
Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate
Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo
Preliminary Card
Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons
Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Conejo
Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov
Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos
Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon
Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento