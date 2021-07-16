Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 31 weigh-in results, Makhachev vs Moises

Islam Makhachev weigh-in
Islam Makhachev weighs-in | Facebook/IslamMakhachevUFC

UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs Moises

UFC Vegas 31 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday July 17, which makes it Sunday July 18 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event Islam Makhachev goes up against Thiago Moises at lightweight. In the co-main event Marion Reneau takes on former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.

UFC Vegas 31 start time, live stream, how to watch

Get the full UFC Vegas 31 fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.

UFC Vegas 31 fight card

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo

Preliminary Card

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons

Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Conejo

Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov

Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon

Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

