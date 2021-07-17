GLORY 78 date and tickets: When is Badr Hari next fight

Kickboxing event GLORY 78 airs live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland featuring K-1 legend Badr Hari. The Moroccan-Dutch star faces fellow-heavyweight Arkadiusz Wrzosek of Poland in the scheduled for three rounds matchup.

For those wondering if GLORY 78 airs live tonight, July 17 – the answer is “No”. The event has been pushed forward, and is now held on Saturday, September 4.

GLORY 78 tickets

GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek is held with fans in attendance. Tickets for the event at Rotterdam Ahoy are on sale. Pricing starts from €45.00. General sale commenced this week, as per announcement made by the promotion.

GLORY 78 airs live on Endeavor Streaming. The broadcast start time is yet to be officially announced.

According to the the ticketing platform, the SuperFight Series card is scheduled for 6 pm. GLORY 78 card follows at 8 pm (local time).

GLORY 78 fight card

GLORY 78 fight card comprises ten matchups in total, which includes three championship bouts. In the co-main event light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira squares off against former titleholder Artem Vakhitov in the immediate rematch.

Also on the card Yousri Belgaroui and Donovan Wisse contest for a vacant middleweight title, while Elvis Gashi and Tyjani Beztati battle it out for a vacant lightweight strap.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Tomas Mozny takes on Levi Rigters at heavyweight, and Luis Tavares meets Sergej Maslobojev at light heavyweight. In addition, Dmitry Menshikov faces Mohamed Mezouari at welterweight.

The complete lineup looks as the following:

Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – Pereira’s light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui, 5 rounds, middleweight – vacant middleweight title

Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi, 5 rounds, lightweight – for vacant lightweight title

Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Tomas Mozny vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Nordine Mahieddine vs. Raul Catinas, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Luis Tavares vs. Sergej Maslobojev, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Dmitry Menshikov vs. Mohamed Mezouari, 3 rounds, welterweight

Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, lightweight