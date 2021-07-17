Charlo vs Castano weigh-in results: Undisputed super welterweight title official

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo, WBO 154-pound titleholder Brian Castano, and the rest of fighters featured on the PBC boxing fight card at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday July 17, stepped on the scales to make it official.

Both main event fighters made the required 154-pound limit. Charlo weighed-in at 153. Castano showed 153.25. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout with the undisputed title on the line.

Rolando Romero came in at 135 for his interim WBA lightweight title defense against Anthony Yigit, who was 140.25. The twelve-round contest co-headlines the event.

Middleweights Amilcar Vidal and Immanuwel Aleem tipped the scales at 161.5 and 162, respectively. The ten-round matchup kicks off the telecast.

Get the full Charlo vs Castano fight card and weigh-in results below.

Boxing fans in the US can watch Charlo vs Castano live on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Saturday, July 17. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, July 18 on FOX Sports on Kayo, beginning at 11 am AEST. In other countries, including the UK, Spain and Holland, the fight card is available live stream on FITE TV, with the respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Charlo vs Castano tickets to attended the event at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, July 17 are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Charlo vs Castano fight card

Main Card

Jermell Charlo (153) vs. Brian Castano (153.25) , 12 rounds, super welterweight – undisputed super welterweight title, Charlo’s WBC, WBA and IBF titles, Castano’s WBO title

Rolando Romero (135) vs. Anthony Yigit (140.25) , 12 rounds, lightweight – Romero’s interim WBA lightweight champion

Amilcar Vidal (161.5) vs. Immanuwel Aleem (162), 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Bakhram Murtazaliev (157.2) vs. Khiary Gray (155.8) , 8 rounds, super welterweight

Pablo Rubio Jr (131.6) vs. Eric Manriquez (131.6) , 8 rounds, super welterweight

Amed Medina (127.8) vs. Reginald Hinson (128.6) , 4 rounds, featherweight

Roberto Zavala Jr (254) vs. Levi James West (199.2) , 4 rounds, heavyweight

Xavier Nunez (129) vs. David Alfaro (128.4) , 4 rounds, featherweight