Shannon Courtenay defends against Jamie Mitchell on Aug 14

Shannon Courtenay is set to make the first defense of her WBA bantamweight title against Jamie Mitchell on Saturday, August 14. The scheduled for ten rounds world championship bout is featured on the Fight Camp: Week 3 card taking place at Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, UK. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

Representative of the country-host Courtenay (7-1, 3 KOs) earned then vacant WBA women’s bantamweight title by unanimous decision against Ebanie Bridges in April. Before that she stopped Dorota Norek in Round 7 to rebound from the defeat suffered by points against Rachel Ball.

Mitchell (6-0-2, 4 KOs) last fought in March, when she secured the fifth-round TKO against Noemi Bosques. Prior to that the American boxer fought to a majority draw with Britain Hart and stopped Ana Karen Compean in Round 2.

Fight Camp: Week 3 is headlined by Joshua Buatsi (14-0, 12 KOs) in defense of his WBA International light heavyweight title against Richard Bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs). The event is also expected to see undefeated Savannah Marshall (10-0, 8 KOs) defending her WBO middleweight title, and unbeaten Michael McKinson (20-0, 2 KOs) putting his WBO ‘Global’ welterweight title on the line when he faces Przemyslaw Runowski (19-1, 5 KOs).

The announced to date list of matchups can be found below. The finalized Fight Camp: Week 3 card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fight Camp: Week 3 card

Joshua Buatsi (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Richard Bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs) – Buatsi’s WBA International light heavyweight title

Shannon Courtenay (7-1, 3 KOs) vs. Jamie Mitchell (6-0-2, 4 KOs) – for Courtenay’s WBA bantamweight title

Savannah Marshall (10-0, 8 KOs) vs. TBA – Marshall’s WBO middleweight title

Raymond Ford (8-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. Reece Bellotti (14-4, 12 KOs)

Michael McKinson (20-0, 2 KOs) vs. Przemyslaw Runowski (19-1, 5 KOs) – McKinson’s WBO Global welterweight title

Felix Cash (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. TBA

Kash Farooq (15-1, 6 KOs) vs. TBA – Farooq’s WBC International Silver bantamweight title

Tasha Jonas (9-2-1, 7 KOs) vs. TBA

Hopey Price vs. TBA