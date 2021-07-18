Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano full fight video highlights

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano squared off at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday July 17, which made it Sunday July 18 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion up against IBO 154-pound titleholder.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout, with the undisputed super welterweight title on the line, went a full distance. The pair went head to head and produced fireworks.

However no winner was announced. One judge scored the fight 114-113 for Castano. Another judge gave it 117-111 to Charlo. The third judge had it 114-114. As a result the fight was dec;ared a split draw.

Jermell Charlo retains his unified WBC, WBA and IBF titles. He also adds a draw to his official fight record, which now reads: 34-1-1, 18 KOs.

Brian Castano keeps his IBO belt and records the second draw. His updated record is: 17-0-2, 12 KOs.

You can watch Charlo vs Castano full fight video highlights below.

Charlo vs Castano full fight video highlights

Brian Castano ringwalk.

Jermell Charlo walkout.

Jermell Charlo introduction.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

.@BrianBoxii lands his left hook as RD3 comes to an end, buckling the knees of Charlo. #CharloCastano #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/q1sSHHBaE6 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) July 18, 2021

Round 10.

Decision.

And it’s a split decision draw… how about round 13? #CharloCastano pic.twitter.com/i4w8eJtfGQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 18, 2021

Jermell Charlo post-fight interview.

