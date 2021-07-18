Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano full fight video highlights

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano squared off at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday July 17, which made it Sunday July 18 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion up against IBO 154-pound titleholder.
The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout, with the undisputed super welterweight title on the line, went a full distance. The pair went head to head and produced fireworks.
However no winner was announced. One judge scored the fight 114-113 for Castano. Another judge gave it 117-111 to Charlo. The third judge had it 114-114. As a result the fight was dec;ared a split draw.
Jermell Charlo retains his unified WBC, WBA and IBF titles. He also adds a draw to his official fight record, which now reads: 34-1-1, 18 KOs.
Brian Castano keeps his IBO belt and records the second draw. His updated record is: 17-0-2, 12 KOs.
You can watch Charlo vs Castano full fight video highlights below.
Charlo vs Castano full fight video highlights
Brian Castano ringwalk.
.@BrianBoxii heads to the ring #CharloCastano pic.twitter.com/WwsC8K7lPi
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 18, 2021
Jermell Charlo walkout.
.@TwinCharlo makes the walk #CharloCastano pic.twitter.com/OjaKyCu0Ao
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 18, 2021
Jermell Charlo introduction.
.@TwinCharlo wants to turn unified into undisputed #CharloCastano pic.twitter.com/h0yAQnoiZw
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 18, 2021
Round 1.
Al Bernstein's keys to victory for #CharloCastano. #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/Q3p0sw2sVC
— Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) July 18, 2021
Round 2.
.@TwinCharlo lands a picture-perfect counter left hook in RD2 that stuns Castano. #CharloCastano #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/oPeIHq6MRE
— Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) July 18, 2021
Round 3.
.@BrianBoxii lands his left hook as RD3 comes to an end, buckling the knees of Charlo. #CharloCastano #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/q1sSHHBaE6
— Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) July 18, 2021
.@BrianBoxii tags @TwinCharlo on the ropes end of R3 #CharloCastano pic.twitter.com/WDZ517Uk7j
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 18, 2021
Round 10.
Big round 10 for @TwinCharlo #CharloCastano pic.twitter.com/JgNWVa9vCh
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 18, 2021
Decision.
And it’s a split decision draw… how about round 13? #CharloCastano pic.twitter.com/i4w8eJtfGQ
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 18, 2021
Jermell Charlo post-fight interview.
"I hurt him way more" – @TwinCharlo #CharloCastano pic.twitter.com/E7GXRqvXeR
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 18, 2021
Get Charlo vs Castano full fight results and updates.