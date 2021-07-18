Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Boxing

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano full fight video highlights

Newswire
Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano
Jermell Charlo throws jab in his fight against Brian Castano | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Charlo and Castano fight to a split draw

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano squared off at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday July 17, which made it Sunday July 18 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion up against IBO 154-pound titleholder.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout, with the undisputed super welterweight title on the line, went a full distance. The pair went head to head and produced fireworks.

However no winner was announced. One judge scored the fight 114-113 for Castano. Another judge gave it 117-111 to Charlo. The third judge had it 114-114. As a result the fight was dec;ared a split draw.

Jermell Charlo retains his unified WBC, WBA and IBF titles. He also adds a draw to his official fight record, which now reads: 34-1-1, 18 KOs.

Brian Castano keeps his IBO belt and records the second draw. His updated record is: 17-0-2, 12 KOs.

You can watch Charlo vs Castano full fight video highlights below.

Charlo vs Castano full fight video highlights

Brian Castano ringwalk.

Jermell Charlo walkout.

Jermell Charlo introduction.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 10.

Decision.

Jermell Charlo post-fight interview.

Get Charlo vs Castano full fight results and updates.

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

