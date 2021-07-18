Charlo vs Castano live results, updates, fight card, start time, channel, Showtime

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano battle it out for the undisputed super welterweight title live from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday July 17, which converts to Sunday July 18 in the UK and Australia. The contest features unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion up against WBO titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout. The contest headlines the PBC boxing fight card.

Preceding the main event, Rolando Romero puts his interim WBA lightweight title on the line when he faces Anthony Yigit in a twelve-round co-feature. Kicking off the telecast Amilcar Vidal meets fellow-middleweight Immanuwel Aleem in a ten-round matchup.

The full Charlo vs Castano undercard can be found below.

Charlo vs Castano live stream

Boxing fans in the US can watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano live stream on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. In Australia the fight is available live stream on FOX Sports on Kayo, beginning at 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.

In other countries including the UK, Spain and Holland, the event airs live stream on FITE TV, with the respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Charlovs Castano results

Roberto Zavala Jr def. Levi James West by KO (R4)

Xavier Nunez def. David Alfaro by TKO (R4)

Charlo vs Castano live updates

In case you missed it – here is a promo trailer for a highly anticipated undisputed super welterweight championship pitting Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano.

The second fight also ends prior to the final bell. Roberto Zavala Jr KO’s fellow-heavyweight Levi James West as well in Round 4.

Kicking off the event, Xavier Nunez stopps David Alfaro in the fourth round of their featherweight matchup.

While we are waiting for the telecast to begin, check out the video of faceoff below, as Jermell Charlo and Brian Costano square off at the official weigh-in ceremony held yesterday.

The three-fight televised fight card follows Charlo vs Castano undercard comprising five bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

Charlo vs Castano fight card

Main Card

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano, 12 rounds, super welterweight – undisputed super welterweight title, Charlo’s WBC, WBA and IBF titles, Castano’s WBO title

Rolando Romero vs. Anthony Yigit, 12 rounds, lightweight – Romero’s interim WBA lightweight champion

Amilcar Vidal vs. Immanuwel Aleem, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Khiary Gray, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Pablo Rubio Jr vs. Eric Manriquez, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Amed Medina vs. Reginald Hinson, 4 rounds, featherweight

Roberto Zavala Jr vs. Levi James West, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Xavier Nunez vs. David Alfaro, 4 rounds, featherweight