UFC

Miesha Tate vs Marion Reneau full fight video highlights

Newswire
Miesha Tate vs Marion Reneau
Miesha Tate dominates Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31 | Twitter/ESPNMMA

Tate TKO's Reneau in UFC Vegas 31 co-main event

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate stepped inside the Octagon for the first time in almost five years, when she faced Marion Reneau on July 17 (July 18 AEST). The women’s MMA battle co-headlined UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

The scheduled for three rounds matchup didn’t go the full distance. Despite a potential ring rust Tate appeared quite comfortable to ultimately take the win by TKO at 1 minute and 53 seconds into the final round.

With the win Miesha Tate makes a successful return and updates her record to 19-7. She also rebounds from a pair of defeats suffered in her previous bouts against Raquel Pennington and Amanda Nunes back in 2016.

Marion Reneau drops to 9-8-1. She suffers the fifth defeat in a row.

You can watch Miesha Tate vs Marion Reneau full fight video highlights below.

Marion Reneau vs Miesha Tate full fight video highlights

Miesha Tate makes her ringwalk.

Marion Reneau walkout.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Verdict.

Miesha Tate post-fight interview.

Get all UFC Vegas 31 results and updates.

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Cold Company

