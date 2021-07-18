Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate stepped inside the Octagon for the first time in almost five years, when she faced Marion Reneau on July 17 (July 18 AEST). The women’s MMA battle co-headlined UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

The scheduled for three rounds matchup didn’t go the full distance. Despite a potential ring rust Tate appeared quite comfortable to ultimately take the win by TKO at 1 minute and 53 seconds into the final round.

With the win Miesha Tate makes a successful return and updates her record to 19-7. She also rebounds from a pair of defeats suffered in her previous bouts against Raquel Pennington and Amanda Nunes back in 2016.

Marion Reneau drops to 9-8-1. She suffers the fifth defeat in a row.

You can watch Miesha Tate vs Marion Reneau full fight video highlights below.

Marion Reneau vs Miesha Tate full fight video highlights

Miesha Tate makes her ringwalk.

Marion Reneau walkout.

Round 1.

Muestra de poder por parte de Tate para iniciar #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/xoT4o9BUjN — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 18, 2021

"Welcome back. What's going on?"@Eric_XCMMA welcomed @MieshaTate to the corner after the first round of her return at #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/9cXpn1P9eB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 18, 2021

Round 2.

? Miesha TAKEDOWN Tate is back in fine form! #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/GDbUHEialQ — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 18, 2021

Round 3.

Like she never left ?@MieshaTate gets the third-round finish in her return at #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/hbFxh5qJvn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 18, 2021

Verdict.

Bienvenida de vuelta @MieshaTate ? hace su segunda llegada al octágono por victoria por TKO #UFCVegas31 "Estoy de vuelta" dice! ? pic.twitter.com/DBaivZAU4R — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 18, 2021

Miesha Tate post-fight interview.

Get all UFC Vegas 31 results and updates.