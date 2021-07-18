UFC Vegas 31 live results, updates, Makhachev vs Moises

MMA event UFC Vegas 31 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 17, which makes it Sunday July 18 in Australia. In the headliner of the show Islam Makhachev battles it out against Thiago Moises at lightweight.

Advertisements

In the co-main event former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate makes her return against Marion Reneau. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 31 live stream

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs Moises live stream on ESPN+, starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The main card begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 31 in Australia airs live on ESPN on Kayo, commencing at 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST. The main card starts at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 31 results and live updates below.

To refresh click here.

UFC Vegas 31 live updates

Kicking off the event with a pair of heavy-hitters as Alan Baudot takes on Rodrigo Nascimento.

And this is how UFC Apex setup for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises.

UFC Apex ready for UFC on ESPN: Makhachev vs. Moises | Twitter/UFC

Former Bellator MMA lightweight champion, former UFC 155-pound title challenger, the division’s ranked No.4 contender Michael Chandler joins UFC Vegas 31 broadcast team.

And here is a “Who U Got” clip from Dana White.

While we are waiting for the show to start, check out the main and co-main event faceoffs from the weigh-ins held yesterday.

Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises faceoff.

A main event that will cause shockwaves in the lightweight division ?



?? #UFCVegas31: @MakhachevMMA vs. @ThiagoMoisesMMA is live tomorrow on ESPN and @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/mc7vkmAzQk — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) July 16, 2021

Marion Reneau vs Miesha Tate faceoff.

We have eleven bouts in total. The five-fight UFC Vegas 31 main card follows the preliminary card comprising six matchups. Check out the complete lineup below.

UFC Vegas 31 fight card

UFC Vegas 31 fight card

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo

Preliminary Card

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons

Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Conejo

Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov

Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon

Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento