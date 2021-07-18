UFC Vegas 31 video: Amanda Lemos TKO’s Montserrat Ruiz – was stoppage premature

Amanda Lemos and Montserrat Ruiz squared off in a strawweight battle at UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on July 17 (July 18 AEST). The scheduled for three rounds matchup ended in 35 seconds.

Advertisements

After throwing front kick, Lemos tagged Ruiz, who moved forward, with short right. She followed it up with several hooks throwing her opponent to the canvas.

During her attempt to deliver a hammer fist Lemos was being held back by the referee, who was looking to immediately stop the contest after seeing Ruiz hitting the floor. The latter, meanwhile, was fairly quick to get back on her feet, and seemed to be ready to continue, having her hands up.

But… A little too late, as the fight was already called off.

Lemos, who, as a result, took the win by TKO, updated her record to 10-1-1 and secured the fourth straight victory. Ruiz dropped to 10-2, which snapped her two-win streak.

Check out the video of stoppage below.

ON THE BUTTON ? Amanda Lemos ended it in the first minute at #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/7BxX326kuM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 18, 2021

Get all UFC Vegas 31 results and updates.