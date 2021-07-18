Enjoy some of the best moments from VBS 3 produced live from Espace congres des Esselieres in Villejuif, France on July 10, featuring the defending World Kickboxing Network super welterweight champion Jordi Requejo up against Christian Berthely, and Christelle Barbot faceoff Katarzyna Jaworska for a vacant WKN European women’s lightweight title, following a series of super fights.
VBS 3 video highlight: Requejo retains WKN super welterweight title against Berthely
Villejuif Boxing Show 3
