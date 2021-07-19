Full Fight Video: Paige VanZant makes bare knuckle debut against Britain Hart

Paige VanZant is set for her next fight in bare knuckle boxing this Friday July 23, when she faces fellow-former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich in the main event of BKFC 19. The fight fans can watch the event live stream on FITE TV.

Ahead of the matchup, check out the full fight video up top, featuring “PVZ” in her bareknuckle fighting debut against against Britain Hart in February.

Get the full BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich fight card and event start time.