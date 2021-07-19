Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Bare Knuckle

Full Fight Video: Paige VanZant makes bare knuckle debut against Britain Hart

BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich

Paige VanZant is set for her next fight in bare knuckle boxing this Friday July 23, when she faces fellow-former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich in the main event of BKFC 19. The fight fans can watch the event live stream on FITE TV.

Ahead of the matchup, check out the full fight video up top, featuring “PVZ” in her bareknuckle fighting debut against against Britain Hart in February.

Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich live stream PPV on sale

Get the full BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich fight card and event start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Bare Knuckle

