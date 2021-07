Invictus Arena 28 results: Three WKN champions crowned in Formello, Italy

International kickboxing returned to Italy on Sunday, July 18 with Invictus Arena 28. The event promoted by Riccardo Lecca took place in Formello, featuring a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with three WKN championship belts contested on the night.

In the main event local Alessandro Moretti lifted WKN International super featherweight kickboxing title, scoring a unanimous decision against Sediri Kais of France. In the co-main event Gianmarco Giosi became a new WKN Italian lightweight champion in Muay Thai, taking the win against Giuliano Lai via first-round TKO.

In addition, Roberto Oliva claimed WKN Italian lightweight kickboxing belt, coming out victorious from a four-man knockout tournament. In the semi-final he scored a unanimous decision against Abramo Abderrahim. In the championship round he similarly defeated Roberto Oliva.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Andrea Santori defeated Andrea Mascia, and Francesco Picca came out on top from his bout against Daniel Colacino.

? Alessandro Moretti earns #WKN International super featherweight title at Invictus Arena 28 by Riccardo Lecca in #Formello ?? pic.twitter.com/SkPwL0uQBB — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) July 19, 2021

The fight results can be found below.

Invictus Arena 28 results

WKN International super featherweight title, kickboxing

Alessandro Moretti (Italy) def. Sediri Kais (France) by unanimous decision

WKN Italian lightweight title, Muay Thai

Gianmarco Giosi def. Giuliano Lai by TKO (R1)

WKN Italian lightweight Grand Prix Final, kickboxing

Roberto Oliva def. Aman Catalin by unanimous decision

WKN Italian lightweight Grand Prix Semi-Final, kickboxing

Aman Catalin def. Riccardo Alpaca by unanimous decision

WKN Italian lightweight Grand Prix Semi-Final, kickboxing

Roberto Oliva def. Abramo Abderrahim by unanimous decision

Andrea Santori def. Andrea Mascia by unanimous decision, kickboxing

Francesco Picca def. Daniel Colacino by unanimous decision, kickboxing