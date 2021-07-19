UFC Vegas 32 fight card, Sandhagen vs Dillashaw

UFC Vegas 32 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 24, which makes it Sunday July 25 in Australia. The main event is a five-round bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and T.J. Dillashaw.

Cory Sandhagen (14-2) is riding the two-win streak. In his previous bout in February he knocked out Frankie Edgar in 28 seconds with flying knee. Before that he TKO’d Marlon Moraes in Round 2.

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw (16-4) is back in action for the first time since January 2019, when he was stopped by former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo in the first round. Prior to that he won four bouts in a row, including a pair of stoppages against Cody Garbrandt, and two wins by unanimous decision against John Lineker and Raphael Assuncao.

The co-main event is a three-round women’s bantamweight battle between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson.

Ladd (9-1) last fought in December 2019, when she TKO’d Yana Kunitskaya in the third round to rebound from the defeat suffered against Germaine de Randamie earlier the same year. Chiasson (7-1) won two of her previous bouts by unanimous decision against Marion Reneau and Shanna Young.

The full UFC Vegas 32 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

UFC Vegas 32 fight card

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson

Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva

Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner

Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber

Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams

Preliminary card

Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ian Heinisch

Randy Costa vs. Adrian Yanez

Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell

Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed

Diana Belbita vs. Hannah Goldy