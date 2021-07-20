Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Preview Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich (video)

The Road to BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich

Former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich square off in a five-round bare knuckle boxing fight headlining the BKFC 19 fight card live on pay-per-view from Florida State Fairgrounds on Friday July 23, which makes it Saturday July 24 in the UK and Australia. The preview video titled “Ungloved” hit the stream today, following the main event fighters ahead of their matchup. You can watch it up top.

The fight fans can watch BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia.

Get the full BKFC 19 fight card.

