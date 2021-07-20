BKFC 19 live stream, how to watch, PPV tickets, date, time, card, VanZant vs Ostovich

Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich battle it out in the main event of BKFC 19 on Friday July 23, which makes it Saturday July 24 in the UK and Australia. The location is Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view.
The bare knuckle boxing match features the former UFC fighters squaring off in the rematch. VanZant was on top in their first fight inside the Octagon in 2019, when she defeated Ostovich by submission in the second round.
Among other bouts featured on the BKFC 19 fight card, Arnold Adams goes up against undefeated Mick Terrill, Britain Hart takes on Jenny “Savage” Clausius, and Taylor Starling meets Cassie Robb. In addition, the event features “Platform Showdown” with social media stars facing off inside the ring. The full lineup can be found below.
BKFC 19: Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich live stream, date, start time in the US, the UK and Australia
The fight fans can watch BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich live stream on FITE. The date is Friday, July 23. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. PPV tickets price is $39.99.
BKFC 19 UK time is set 2 am BST on Saturday, July 24. In Australia VanZant vs Ostovich airs live on Saturday, July 24 at 11 am AEST. The PPV cost is $19.99.
The respective start time and tickets pricing in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page on FITE TV.
BKFC 19 fight card
The full BKFC 19 card looks as the following:
- Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
- Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill
- Britain Hart vs. Jenny “Savage” Clausius
- Taylor Starling vs. Cassie Robb
- Geane Herrera vs. Abdiel Velazquez
- Richard Carsten vs. Terry Janoski
- Joshua Sikes vs. Antonio Soto III
- Chris Jensen vs. Kyle McElroy
- Jared Warren vs. Zion Tomlinson
- Sky Moiseichik vs. Jorge Gonzalez
- Damon Bell vs. Jay Jackson
- Branden Allen vs. Jordan Nash
- Johnathan Jamall Michael Porter aka “Blueface” vs. Kane Trujillo
- Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave
- DK Moneyy vs. Nick Ireland