BKFC 19 live stream, how to watch, PPV tickets, date, time, card, VanZant vs Ostovich

Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich battle it out in the main event of BKFC 19 on Friday July 23, which makes it Saturday July 24 in the UK and Australia. The location is Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view.

The bare knuckle boxing match features the former UFC fighters squaring off in the rematch. VanZant was on top in their first fight inside the Octagon in 2019, when she defeated Ostovich by submission in the second round.

Among other bouts featured on the BKFC 19 fight card, Arnold Adams goes up against undefeated Mick Terrill, Britain Hart takes on Jenny “Savage” Clausius, and Taylor Starling meets Cassie Robb. In addition, the event features “Platform Showdown” with social media stars facing off inside the ring. The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC 19: Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich live stream, date, start time in the US, the UK and Australia

The fight fans can watch BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich live stream on FITE. The date is Friday, July 23. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. PPV tickets price is $39.99.

BKFC 19 UK time is set 2 am BST on Saturday, July 24. In Australia VanZant vs Ostovich airs live on Saturday, July 24 at 11 am AEST. The PPV cost is $19.99.

The respective start time and tickets pricing in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page on FITE TV.

BKFC 19 fight card

The full BKFC 19 card looks as the following:

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill

Britain Hart vs. Jenny “Savage” Clausius

Taylor Starling vs. Cassie Robb

Geane Herrera vs. Abdiel Velazquez

Richard Carsten vs. Terry Janoski

Joshua Sikes vs. Antonio Soto III

Chris Jensen vs. Kyle McElroy

Jared Warren vs. Zion Tomlinson

Sky Moiseichik vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Damon Bell vs. Jay Jackson

Branden Allen vs. Jordan Nash

Johnathan Jamall Michael Porter aka “Blueface” vs. Kane Trujillo

Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave

DK Moneyy vs. Nick Ireland