UFC Vegas 32 start time, live stream, how to watch, Sandhagen vs Dillashaw, card

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 24 in the US, which makes it Sunday July 25 in Australia. The fight card comprises thirteen bouts in total.

In the main event Cory Sandhagen goes up against former two-time UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. Sandhagen (14-2) won two of his previous bouts, with the most recent win in February, when he knocked out Frankie Edgar in the first round. Dillashaw (16-4) is back inside the Octagon for the first time since January 2019, when he was stopped by former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo in Round 1.

In the co-main even Aspen Ladd (9-1) takes on Macy Chiasson (7-1) at women’ bantamweight. The full UFC Vegas 32 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 32 live stream in the United States, date and start time

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 24. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The action begins on the early preliminary card, kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 32 Australia time, date, live stream

In Australia UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw airs live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 25. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 32 fight card

The complete UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 9 am AEST)

  • Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw
  • Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva
  • Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber
  • Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams

Preliminary card (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 6 am AEST)

  • Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus
  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ian Heinisch
  • Randy Costa vs. Adrian Yanez
  • Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell
  • Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed
  • Diana Belbita vs. Hannah Goldy
