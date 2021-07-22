BKFC 19 weigh-in time, location and live stream, VanZant vs Ostovich

Former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich square off in a bare knuckle boxing fight headlining the BKFC 19 fight card live on pay-per-view from Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL on Friday July 23, which makes it Saturday July 24 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

BKFC 19 weigh-in ceremony takes place at Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The event is open to the public. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm BST in the UK and 7 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available on FITE TV.

Get the full BKFC 19 fight card.