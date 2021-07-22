Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Search
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Bare Knuckle

BKFC 19 weigh-in time, location and live stream, VanZant vs Ostovich

Newswire
Paige VanZant BKFC weigh-in
Paige VanZant at BKFC 16 weigh-ins | Facebook/Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich

Former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich square off in a bare knuckle boxing fight headlining the BKFC 19 fight card live on pay-per-view from Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL on Friday July 23, which makes it Saturday July 24 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

BKFC 19 weigh-in ceremony takes place at Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The event is open to the public. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm BST in the UK and 7 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available on FITE TV.

How to watch BKFC 19 live stream, PPV tickets and start time

Get the full BKFC 19 fight card.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Bare KnuckleFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097