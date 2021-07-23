Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Bellator 263: Patricio Pitbull vs AJ McKee open workout photos

Bellator 263: Pitbull vs McKee live from The Forum

Two-weight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defends his 145-pound belt against top ranked AJ McKee in the final of featherweight World Grand Prix with 1 million US dollars at stake. The scheduled for five rounds championship bout headlines the Bellator 263 fight card live on Showtime from The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, July 31.

Bellator 263 tickets to witness all the action are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

MMA fans can also watch the event live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Check out the photos below from the open work held today.

Patricio Pitbull vs AJ McKee
Patricio Pitbull vs AJ McKee faceoff | Bellator MMA
AJ McKee
AJ McKee | Bellator MMA
AJ McKee
AJ McKee | Bellator MMA
AJ McKee
AJ McKee | Bellator MMA
AJ McKee
AJ McKee | Bellator MMA
AJ McKee
AJ McKee | Bellator MMA
AJ McKee
AJ McKee | Bellator MMA
Patricio Pitbull
Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA
Patricio Pitbull
Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA
Patricio Pitbull
Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA
Patricio Pitbull
Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA
Patricio Pitbull
Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

Get the current Bellator 263 fight card.

