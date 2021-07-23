Bellator 263: Patricio Pitbull vs AJ McKee open workout photos

Advertisements

Two-weight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defends his 145-pound belt against top ranked AJ McKee in the final of featherweight World Grand Prix with 1 million US dollars at stake. The scheduled for five rounds championship bout headlines the Bellator 263 fight card live on Showtime from The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, July 31.

Bellator 263 tickets to witness all the action are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

MMA fans can also watch the event live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Advertisements

Check out the photos below from the open work held today.

Patricio Pitbull vs AJ McKee faceoff | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee | Bellator MMA

Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

Get the current Bellator 263 fight card.