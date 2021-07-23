Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Bare Knuckle

VanZant vs Ostovich official: BKFC 19 weigh-in results

Parviz Iskenderov
VanZant vs Ostovich BKFC 19 weigh-in
Rachael Ostovich and Paige VanZant at BKFC 19 weigh-in | Facebook/Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich

Paige VanZant, Rachael Ostovich and the rest of fighters featured on the BKFC 19 fight card stepped on the scales to make it official. The bare knuckle boxing event airs live on pay-per-view from Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL on Friday July 23 in the US, which makes it Saturday July 24 in the UK and Australia.

VanZant, who makes her second appearance as a bare knuckle fighter, weighed-in at 129.8. Ostovich, who makes her BKFC debut, showed 129.9. The pair battles it out in the main event, which is also their rematch, following the encounter inside the UFC Octagon.

Heavyweights Arnold Adams and Michael Terrill came in at 250.1 and 235.5, respectively, for their co-main event bout. The full BKFC 19 fight card and weigh-in results below.

Fans can watch BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich live stream on FITE TV. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK, and 10 am AEST in Australia. The preliminary card kicks off an hour earlier.

The start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

BKFC 19 fight card

The complete BKFC 19 lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Paige VanZant (129.8) vs. Rachael Ostovich (129.9)
  • Arnold Adams (250.1) vs. Michael Terrill (235.5)
  • Blueface (155) vs. Kane Trujillo (151.4)
  • Britain Hart (123.7) vs. Jenny Savage (124.8)
  • Taylor Starling (125.1) vs. Cassie Robb (121.7)
  • Abdiel Velazquez (125.5) vs. Geane Herrera (125.1)
  • Nick Ireland (183.6) vs. DK Money (189.9)
  • Terry Janoski (184.8) vs. Richard Carsten (184.4)
  • Joshua Sikes (165.7) vs. Antonio Soto III (164.5)
  • Chris Jensen (262.5) vs. Kyle McElroy (242)
  • Evil Hero (139.9) vs. Dakota Olave (138.3)
  • Jared Warren (184.7) vs. Zion Tomlinson (186)

Preliminary Card

  • Jay Jackson (184.6) vs. Damon Bell (184.1)
  • Branden Allen (155.4) vs. Jordan Nash (162.9)
