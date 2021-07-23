Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Paul vs Woodley tickets on sale for boxing date in Cleveland

Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul
Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley square off in an boxing match live on pay-per-view on Showtime from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, August 29. The contest features social media sensation up against former UFC welterweight champion in an eight-round matchup. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

Among the undercard bouts, unified WBC and WBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defends her titles against super bantamweight world champion Yamileth Mercado. Also on the card junior middleweight and former US Olympian Charles Conwell and undefeated junior welterweight Montana Love partake in separate bouts.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley tickets

Paul vs Woodley tickets to witness all the action at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 29 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Get the full Paul vs Woodley fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

