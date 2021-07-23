Search
Live stream UFC Vegas 32 Sandhagen vs Dillashaw
UFC

UFC Full Fight Video: TJ Dillashaw stops Cody Garbrandt in the second round

UFC Vegas 32 free fight

TJ Dillashaw returns to action this weekend when he faces Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Vegas 32 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday July 24 in the US, which makes it Sunday July 25 in Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring Dillashaw when he stopped Cody Garbrandt in their first fight in November 2017 to become a two-time UFC bantamweight champion.

UFC Vegas 32 start time, live stream, how to watch, Sandhagen vs Dillashaw

Get the full UFC Vegas 32 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

More
Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

