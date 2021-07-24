BKFC 19 results, live updates, stream, video, time, VanZant vs Ostovich, full fight card

BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich features a series of bare knuckle boxing fights live on pay-per-view from Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL on Friday July 23 in the US, which makes it Saturday July 24 in the UK and Australia. The fight fans can watch the event on FITE TV.
Women’s bareknuckle bout between former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich headlines the show. The contest is also a rematch. The pair first met inside the Octagon in January 2019, when “PVZ” took the win by submission in the second round.
In the co-main event Arnold Adams and Michael Terrill battle it out for the top contender spot in the heavyweight division. Among other bouts featured on the card, Jonathan Michael Porter aka “Blueface” faces off Kane Trujillo, Britain Hart takes on Jenny “Savage” Clausius, and Taylor Starling meets Cassie Robb. The full BKFC 19 fight card can be found below.
BKFC 19: Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich live stream
The fight fans can watch BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia.
The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.
The preliminary card kicks off an hour earlier. The free live stream video is available below.
Stay tuned with BKFC 19 live results and updates below.
BKFC 19 results
- Evil Hero def. Dakota Olave by unanimous decision
- Terry Janoski def. Richard Carsten by TKO (R1 at 1:55)
- Tony Soto def. Josh Sikes by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 48-47)
- Jared Warren def. Zion Tomlinson by KO (R1 at 1:14)
- Jay Jackson def. Damon Bell by KO (R3 at 1:58)
- Chris Jensen def. Kyle McElroy by TKO (R1 at 1:17)
- Jordan Nash def. Branden Allen by unanimous decison (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
BKFC 19 live updates
Continuing the Platform Showdown Nick Ireland goes up against DK Money.
Evil Hero scores a unanimous decision against Dakota Olave.
Up next, Evil Hero faces off Dakota Olave in Platform Showdown.
Terry Janoski scores the first-round TKO against Richard Carsten.
Tony Soto earns a unanimous decision against Josh Sikes. The scores are: 50-45, 49-46, 48-47.
Up next, Joshua Sikes meets Antonio Soto III at welterweight.
Kicking off the action live on PPV, Jared Warren stops Zion Tomlinson in the first round.
BKFC19 fight card live on pay-per-view starts with Zion Tomlinson Sr up against Jaren Warren
The last fight on the preliminary card ends in favor of Jay Jackson, who scores the third-round knockout against Damon Bell. Check out the video of finish below.
Culminating the preliminary card Jay Jackson faces off Damon Bell at light heavyweight.
The second preliminary bout ends early. Chris Jensen secures the first round TKO against Kyle McElroy.
The first fight goes in favor of Jordan Nash, who scores a unanimous decision against Branden Allen.
First up. Kicking off BKFC 19, Branden Allen battles it out against Jordan Nash.
A couple of hours ahead of the event VanZant announced the launch of a new series titled “A Kickass Love Story”.
Paige VanZant made her bareknuckle debut in February, when she faced Britain Hart. Check out some of the highlight moments below.
The BKFC 19 fight card comprises fourteen bouts in total. The twelve-fight main card, follows the three-fight undercard. Check out the complete lineup below.
BKFC 19 fight card
Main Card
- Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
- Arnold Adams vs. Michael Terrill
- Blueface vs. Kane Trujillo
- Britain Hart vs. Jenny Savage
- Taylor Starling vs. Cassie Robb
- Abdiel Velazquez vs. Geane Herrera
- Nick Ireland vs. DK Money
- Terry Janoski vs. Richard Carsten
- Joshua Sikes vs. Antonio Soto III
- Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave
- Jared Warren vs. Zion Tomlinson
Preliminary Card
- Jay Jackson vs. Damon Bell
- Chris Jensen vs. Kyle McElroy
- Branden Allen vs. Jordan Nash