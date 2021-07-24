BKFC 19 results, live updates, stream, video, time, VanZant vs Ostovich, full fight card

BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich features a series of bare knuckle boxing fights live on pay-per-view from Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL on Friday July 23 in the US, which makes it Saturday July 24 in the UK and Australia. The fight fans can watch the event on FITE TV.

Women’s bareknuckle bout between former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich headlines the show. The contest is also a rematch. The pair first met inside the Octagon in January 2019, when “PVZ” took the win by submission in the second round.

In the co-main event Arnold Adams and Michael Terrill battle it out for the top contender spot in the heavyweight division. Among other bouts featured on the card, Jonathan Michael Porter aka “Blueface” faces off Kane Trujillo, Britain Hart takes on Jenny “Savage” Clausius, and Taylor Starling meets Cassie Robb. The full BKFC 19 fight card can be found below.

BKFC 19: Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich live stream

The fight fans can watch BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

The preliminary card kicks off an hour earlier. The free live stream video is available below.

Stay tuned with BKFC 19 live results and updates below.

BKFC 19 results

Evil Hero def. Dakota Olave by unanimous decision

Terry Janoski def. Richard Carsten by TKO (R1 at 1:55)

Tony Soto def. Josh Sikes by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 48-47)

Jared Warren def. Zion Tomlinson by KO (R1 at 1:14)

Jay Jackson def. Damon Bell by KO (R3 at 1:58)

Chris Jensen def. Kyle McElroy by TKO (R1 at 1:17)

Jordan Nash def. Branden Allen by unanimous decison (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

BKFC 19 live updates

Continuing the Platform Showdown Nick Ireland goes up against DK Money.

Evil Hero scores a unanimous decision against Dakota Olave.

Up next, Evil Hero faces off Dakota Olave in Platform Showdown.

Platform Showdown at #BKFC19 ?



Evil Hero faces off Dakota Olave



Stay tuned: https://t.co/wFFgA9hPO7pic.twitter.com/akqeolRr6t — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) July 24, 2021

Terry Janoski scores the first-round TKO against Richard Carsten.

Tony Soto earns a unanimous decision against Josh Sikes. The scores are: 50-45, 49-46, 48-47.

What a battle between Sikes and Soto #BKFC19. Watch LIVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/wDu6Wg3equ — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) July 24, 2021

Up next, Joshua Sikes meets Antonio Soto III at welterweight.

Kicking off the action live on PPV, Jared Warren stops Zion Tomlinson in the first round.

WHAT A WAY TO OPEN THE PPV!



Jared Warren by KO in the first round!



See #BKFC19 on #FITE



Order HERE: https://t.co/htnOiICcNA pic.twitter.com/p5Ase7rO44 — FITE (@FiteTV) July 24, 2021

BKFC19 fight card live on pay-per-view starts with Zion Tomlinson Sr up against Jaren Warren

The last fight on the preliminary card ends in favor of Jay Jackson, who scores the third-round knockout against Damon Bell. Check out the video of finish below.

Culminating the preliminary card Jay Jackson faces off Damon Bell at light heavyweight.

The second preliminary bout ends early. Chris Jensen secures the first round TKO against Kyle McElroy.

Jensen Gets It Done In Round One! pic.twitter.com/Jqehgblzrr — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) July 23, 2021

The first fight goes in favor of Jordan Nash, who scores a unanimous decision against Branden Allen.

A surprised look on Jordan Nash's face as he is announced the winner by unanimous decision. 48-47 across the board.



See #BKFC19 on #FITE



Order HERE: https://t.co/htnOiICcNA pic.twitter.com/3TpddR4D7t — FITE (@FiteTV) July 23, 2021

First up. Kicking off BKFC 19, Branden Allen battles it out against Jordan Nash.

A couple of hours ahead of the event VanZant announced the launch of a new series titled “A Kickass Love Story”.

Hey guys! I couldn't be more excited to announce the launch of Austin & I's new series, A Kickass Love Story!!

You can watch here: https://t.co/1CibXkRz4g

I'll be live in the chat right before the premiere at 4:30pm EDT, come join me! ? pic.twitter.com/aHkA7nz86k — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) July 23, 2021

Paige VanZant made her bareknuckle debut in February, when she faced Britain Hart. Check out some of the highlight moments below.

The BKFC 19 fight card comprises fourteen bouts in total. The twelve-fight main card, follows the three-fight undercard. Check out the complete lineup below.

BKFC 19 fight card

Main Card

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Arnold Adams vs. Michael Terrill

Blueface vs. Kane Trujillo

Britain Hart vs. Jenny Savage

Taylor Starling vs. Cassie Robb

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Geane Herrera

Nick Ireland vs. DK Money

Terry Janoski vs. Richard Carsten

Joshua Sikes vs. Antonio Soto III

Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave

Jared Warren vs. Zion Tomlinson

Preliminary Card

Jay Jackson vs. Damon Bell

Chris Jensen vs. Kyle McElroy

Branden Allen vs. Jordan Nash