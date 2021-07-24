Live stream UFC Vegas 32 Sandhagen vs Dillashaw
Bare Knuckle

Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich full fight video highlights

Newswire
BKFC Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich
Rachael Ostovich delivers big right in her bare knuckle fight against Paige VanZant | YouTube/Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich

Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich squared off in a bareknuckle fight at Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL on Friday July 23 in the US, which made it Saturday July 24 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former UFC fighters battling it out in the main event of BKFC 19 live on pay-per-view.

In addition the pair met for the second time. Their first fight at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw in January 2019 ended in favor of VanZant, who submitted Ostovich in Round 2.

The scheduled for five rounds bare knuckle matchup went a full distance. While VanZant was on fire in Round 1, the remaining four rounds were after Ostovich.

In the end two judges scored the fight 48-47 and one judge had it 49-46, all in favor of Ostovich, who earned the victory by unanimous decision.

VanZant made her second appearance as a bareknuckle boxer, following her debut in February, when she dropped a unanimous decision against Britain Hart. With the defeat against Ostovich she drops to 0-2.

Ostovich made her successful BKFC debut and recorded 1-0. In addition, she took the revenge against VanZant for the defeat suffered inside the Octagon.

You can watch Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich full fight video highlights below.

VanZant vs Ostovich full fight video highlights

Rachael Ostovich ring walk.

Paige VanZant walkout.

Fight action.

Decision.

Post-fight.

Get the full BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich results and updates.

Bare KnuckleFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Cold Company

