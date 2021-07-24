Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich squared off in a bareknuckle fight at Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL on Friday July 23 in the US, which made it Saturday July 24 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former UFC fighters battling it out in the main event of BKFC 19 live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

In addition the pair met for the second time. Their first fight at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw in January 2019 ended in favor of VanZant, who submitted Ostovich in Round 2.

The scheduled for five rounds bare knuckle matchup went a full distance. While VanZant was on fire in Round 1, the remaining four rounds were after Ostovich.

In the end two judges scored the fight 48-47 and one judge had it 49-46, all in favor of Ostovich, who earned the victory by unanimous decision.

VanZant made her second appearance as a bareknuckle boxer, following her debut in February, when she dropped a unanimous decision against Britain Hart. With the defeat against Ostovich she drops to 0-2.

Ostovich made her successful BKFC debut and recorded 1-0. In addition, she took the revenge against VanZant for the defeat suffered inside the Octagon.

Advertisements

You can watch Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich full fight video highlights below.

VanZant vs Ostovich full fight video highlights

Rachael Ostovich ring walk.

Paige VanZant walkout.

Paige VanZant makes her second appearance as a bareknuckle fighter #BKFC19 pic.twitter.com/7SgjtByRzR — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) July 24, 2021

Fight action.

Decision.

Paige VanZant reacting poorly to her decision loss to Rachael Ostovich. Thought that 49-46 score meant the fight was hers. Nope #BKFC19 pic.twitter.com/cYtnv3aqtc — MMA mania (@mmamania) July 24, 2021

Post-fight.

Paige Vanzant storms out of the ring after losing to Rachael Ostovich via decision. Did Vanzant really think she won that bout???#BKFC19 pic.twitter.com/QPqs8tSp9Q — MMA MOMENTS (@MMAMOMENTS1) July 24, 2021

Get the full BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich results and updates.