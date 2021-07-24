UFC Vegas 32 weigh-in results: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw official, full card set

Cory Sandhagen, T.J. Dillashaw and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC Vegas 32 fight card stepped on the scales to make it official for the respective MMA bouts. The event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday July 24 in the US, which makes it Sunday July 25 in Australia.

Cory Sandhagen weighed-in at 136 for his main event bout against T.J. Dillashaw. The latter, former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, showed the same. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva, both came in at 135.5 for their bantamweight matchup, that serves as the co-main event. Get the full UFC Vegas 32 fight card and weigh-in results below.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 32 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

UFC Vegas 32 fight card

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen (136) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (136)

Kyler Phillips (135.5) vs. Raulian Paiva (135.5)

Darren Elkins (146) vs. Darrick Minner (145.5)

Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Maycee Barber (125.5)

Randy Costa (135) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

Preliminary Card

Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs. Brendan Allen (185.5)

Nassourdine Imavov (185.5) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Mickey Gall (169.5) vs. Jordan Williams (170.5)

Julio Arce (135.5) vs. Andre Ewell (135)

Sijara Eubanks (125) vs. Elise Reed (125)

Diana Belbita (114.5) vs. Hannah Goldy (115.5)