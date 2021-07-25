Search
Watch Bellator 263 Countdown to Pitbull vs McKee (video)

Bellator 263: Pitbull vs McKee

Two-division champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire puts his 145-pound title on the line when he faces top ranked AJ McKee in the final of featherweight World Grand Prix headlining Bellator 263. MMA event airs live on Showtime from The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, July 31. The Countdown video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

Bellator 263 tickets to witness all the action at The Forum are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Get the full Bellator 263 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

