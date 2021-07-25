Watch Bellator 263 Countdown to Pitbull vs McKee (video)

Two-division champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire puts his 145-pound title on the line when he faces top ranked AJ McKee in the final of featherweight World Grand Prix headlining Bellator 263. MMA event airs live on Showtime from The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, July 31. The Countdown video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

