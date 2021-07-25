TJ Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen full fight video highlights

Cory Sandhagen and T.J. Dillashaw squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 32 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday July 24, which made it Sunday July 25 in Australia. The contest featured No.2-ranked bantamweight contender up against former two-time 135-pound champion in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.
The pair went head to head during all five rounds and produced fireworks. In the end the judges decision split. One judge gave it 48-47 to Sandhagen. Another two judges scored the same in favor of Dillashaw, who consequently came out on top.
With the win TJ Dillashaw updates his record to 17-4. He also makes a successful return and rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in January 2019 against then flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.
Cory Sandhagen drops to 14-3. The defeat snaps his two-win streak.
You can watch Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw full fight video highlights below.
Dillashaw vs Sandhagen full fight video highlights
Cory Sandhagen walkout.
TJ Dillashaw ring walk.
Handshake.
Round 1.
Round 2.
Round 3.
Round 4.
Round 5.
WE MAY HAVE JUST SEEN A FIGHT OF THE YEAR LADIES AND GENTLEMEN. ?
Verdict.
Dillashaw post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.
