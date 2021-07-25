UFC Vegas 32 video: Nassourdine Imavov TKO’s Ian Heinisch in the second round

Nassourdine Imavov came out on top from his bout against Ian Heinisch at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday July 24, which made it Sunday July 25 in Australia. The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds middleweight bout that didn’t go the distance.

Advertisements

After throwing a one-two combination Imavov delivered right knee and dropped Heinisch to the canvas. He continued unloading unanswered punches all way until the moment when the referee has seen enough and called it a day at 3 minutes and 9 seconds into the second round.

You can watch the video of finish below.

Imavov dominates Heinisch

With the win Nassourdine Imavov updates his record to 10-3. He also rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in February against Phil Hawes, who took a majority decision.

Ian Heinisch drops to 14-5. He records the second defeat in a row.

Get the full UFC Vegas 32 results and updates.