UFC Vegas 32 results, live stream, time, Sandhagen vs Dillashaw, full card

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 24 in the US, which makes it Sunday July 25 in Australia. The fight card features eleven bouts in total.
In the main event Cory Sandhagen (14-2) is looking to extend his two-win streak when he faces T.J. Dillashaw (16-4) in a five-rounder at bantamweight. The latter, two-time 135-pound champion, makes makes his return since January 2019, when he was stopped by former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.
The co-main event is a bantamweight battle between Kyler Phillips (9-1) and Raulian Paiva (20-3). The full UFC Vegas 32 fight card can be found below.
UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw live stream
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT for the main card, following the preliminary card kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 32 Australia time is scheduled for 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST for the main card, following the prelims at 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST. The live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.
Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 32 results and live updates below.
- Sijara Eubanks def. Elise Reed by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:49)
- Diana Belbita def. Hannah Goldy by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
UFC Vegas 32 live updates
The next fight is a bantamweight contest between Julio Arce and Andre Ewell.
The first stoppage sees Sijara Eubanks securing the first-round TKO against Elise Reed with punches at 1 minute and 39 seconds.
The action continues with the women’s MMA battle between flyweights, as Sijara Eubanks takes on Elise Reed.
Belbita dominates Goldy predominately throughout the fight to take a three-round unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. The latter, however, takes the control in the final seconds.
Kicking off the show Diana Belbita faces off Hannah Goldy at women’s strawweight.
And here is how UFC Apex looks for the event.
Here is the video of Main Event faceoff from the official weigh-in ceremony held a day before the fight show.
The UFC Vegas 32 main card features five bouts. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card comprising six matchups. Check out the full lineup below.
UFC Vegas 32 fight card
Main Card
- Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw
- Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva
- Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner
- Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber
- Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa
Preliminary Card
- Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen
- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ian Heinisch
- Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams
- Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed
- Diana Belbita vs. Hannah Goldy