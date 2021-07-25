UFC Vegas 32 results, live stream, time, Sandhagen vs Dillashaw, full card

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 24 in the US, which makes it Sunday July 25 in Australia. The fight card features eleven bouts in total.

In the main event Cory Sandhagen (14-2) is looking to extend his two-win streak when he faces T.J. Dillashaw (16-4) in a five-rounder at bantamweight. The latter, two-time 135-pound champion, makes makes his return since January 2019, when he was stopped by former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.

The co-main event is a bantamweight battle between Kyler Phillips (9-1) and Raulian Paiva (20-3). The full UFC Vegas 32 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw live stream

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT for the main card, following the preliminary card kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 32 Australia time is scheduled for 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST for the main card, following the prelims at 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST. The live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 32 results and live updates below.

Sijara Eubanks def. Elise Reed by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:49)

Diana Belbita def. Hannah Goldy by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

UFC Vegas 32 live updates

The next fight is a bantamweight contest between Julio Arce and Andre Ewell.

The first stoppage sees Sijara Eubanks securing the first-round TKO against Elise Reed with punches at 1 minute and 39 seconds.

The action continues with the women’s MMA battle between flyweights, as Sijara Eubanks takes on Elise Reed.

Y nos vamos sin descanso a las 1??2??5?? libras para más prelims de #UFCVegas32@SarJnCharge VS Elise Reed pic.twitter.com/wIMkzSEHwY — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 24, 2021

Belbita dominates Goldy predominately throughout the fight to take a three-round unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. The latter, however, takes the control in the final seconds.

Hannah Goldy landed the late takedown and unloaded until the horn ? #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/aegj0Rtdj6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 24, 2021

Kicking off the show Diana Belbita faces off Hannah Goldy at women’s strawweight.

Making the walk with the Romanian and Canadian flags ????@DianaBelbita is first up in the Octagon at #UFCVegas32! pic.twitter.com/VKjVK2jwx9 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 24, 2021

And here is how UFC Apex looks for the event.

Here is the video of Main Event faceoff from the official weigh-in ceremony held a day before the fight show.

The UFC Vegas 32 main card features five bouts. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card comprising six matchups. Check out the full lineup below.

UFC Vegas 32 fight card

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva

Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner

Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber

Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa

Preliminary Card

Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ian Heinisch

Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams

Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell

Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed

Diana Belbita vs. Hannah Goldy