Bellator 263 fight card, tickets, live stream, Pitbull vs McKee

Bellator 263: Pitbull vs McKee airs live from The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, July 31. MMA event is headlined by the final of featherweight World Grand Prix with championship belt on the line.

Reigning featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (32-4) is coming off the win by submission in the first round against Emmanuel Sanchez. Before that he stopped Pedro Carvalho also in Round 1.

Undefeated A J McKee (17-0) won his previous bout by submission in the first round against Darrion Caldwell. Prior to that he submitted Derek Campos in Round 3.

Bellator 263 tickets

Tickets for Bellator 263: Pitbull vs McKee at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, July 31 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Bellator 263 live stream, how to watch, date, start time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 263: Pitbull vs McKee live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, July 31. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card airs live stream on the Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, and on Pluto TV. The kick off is set for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Bellator 263 fight card

Preceding the main event, Emmanuel Sanchez battles it out against fellow-featherweight Mads Burnell in the co-main event.

The main card also includes three lightweight bouts. This includes Usman Nurmagomedov faceoff Manny Muro, Brent Primus up against Islam Mamedov, and Goiti Yamauchi vs Chris Gonzalez.

The current Bellator 263 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire vs. AJ McKee – Freire’s featherweight title, featherweight WGP final

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Mads Burnell

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Manny Muro

Brent Primus vs. Islam Mamedov

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Chris Gonzalez

Preliminary Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne

Joshua Jones vs. Johnny Cisneros

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Daniel Carey

Brian Moore vs. Jared Scoggins

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kiefer Crosbie