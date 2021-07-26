UFC 265 live stream in Australia on sale, PPV price, Lewis vs Gane, Nunes vs Pena

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, TX featuring a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, August 8. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST.

In the main event Derrick Lewis faces off Ciryl Gane. The pair battles it out for the interim heavyweight title.

Former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (25-7, 1 NC) is riding the four-win streak. In his previous two bouts he stopped Curtis Blaydes and Aleksei Oleinik in the second round. Prior to that he earned a unanimous decision against Ilir Latifi and took a split decision against Blagoy Ivanov.

Undefeated Ciryl Gane (9-0) won two of his previous bout by unanimous decision against Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Before that he TKO’d Junior dos Santos in Round 2 and scored a UD against Tanner Boser.

In the co-main event two-division champion Amanda Nunes makes the sixth defense of her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena. Nunes (21-4) last fought in March, when she successfully defended her featherweight belt by submission in the first round against Megan Anderson. Pena (10-4) won her previous bout in January via third-round submission against Sara McMann.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 265 main card, former three-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo goes up against Pedro Munhoz at bantamweight, and Michael Chiesa meets Vicente Luque at welterweight. The current lineup can be found below.

UFC 265 Australia time, how to watch, live stream, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 8. The time is 12 pm AEST. The PPV tickets price is $54.95.

The preliminary and early preliminary cards live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The event broadcast begins at 8 am AEST.

UFC 265 fight card

The current UFC 265 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane – interim heavyweight title

Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena – Nunes’ bantamweight title

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Preliminary Card

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Early Preliminary Card

Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield

Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

Announced fights

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos