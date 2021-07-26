UFC Vegas 33 fight card, Hall vs Strickland

UFC Vegas 33 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 31, which makes it Sunday August 1 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland.

Uriah Hall (17-3) is riding the four-win streak. In his previous bout in April he took the win against Chris Weidman via first-round TKO, after the latter suffered leg injury. Prior to that he knocked out Anderson Silva in the fourth round, took a split decision against Antonio Carlos Junior and KO’d Bevon Lewis in Round 3.

Sean Strickland (23-3) also won four of his previous outings. In May he scored a unanimous decision against Krzysztof Jotko. Before that he stopped Brendan Allen in the second round, earned a UD against Jack Marshman and TKO’d Nordine Taleb in Round 2.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Shamil Abdurakhimov and Chris Daukaus. Abdurakhimov (20-5) is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered in September 2019 against Curtis Blaydes, which snapped his three-win streak. Daukaus (11-3) is on the four-win streak, most recently defeating Aleksei Oleinik via first-round TKO in February.

The full UFC Vegas 33 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

UFC Vegas 33 fight card

Main Card

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Rani Yahya

Sam Alvey vs. Roman Kopylov

Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt

Preliminary card

Mounir Lazzez vs. Niklas Stolze

Yanan Wu vs. Nicco Montano

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Collin Anglin

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa Garcia

Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka III

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Trevin Jones

Philip Rowe vs. Orion Cosce

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ryan Benoit