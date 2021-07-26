UFC Vegas 33 fight card, Hall vs Strickland

UFC Vegas 33 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 31, which makes it Sunday August 1 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland.
Uriah Hall (17-3) is riding the four-win streak. In his previous bout in April he took the win against Chris Weidman via first-round TKO, after the latter suffered leg injury. Prior to that he knocked out Anderson Silva in the fourth round, took a split decision against Antonio Carlos Junior and KO’d Bevon Lewis in Round 3.
Sean Strickland (23-3) also won four of his previous outings. In May he scored a unanimous decision against Krzysztof Jotko. Before that he stopped Brendan Allen in the second round, earned a UD against Jack Marshman and TKO’d Nordine Taleb in Round 2.
The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Shamil Abdurakhimov and Chris Daukaus. Abdurakhimov (20-5) is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered in September 2019 against Curtis Blaydes, which snapped his three-win streak. Daukaus (11-3) is on the four-win streak, most recently defeating Aleksei Oleinik via first-round TKO in February.
The full UFC Vegas 33 fight card can be found below.
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.
UFC Vegas 33 fight card
Main Card
- Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus
- Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula
- Kang Kyung-ho vs. Rani Yahya
- Sam Alvey vs. Roman Kopylov
- Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt
Preliminary card
- Mounir Lazzez vs. Niklas Stolze
- Yanan Wu vs. Nicco Montano
- Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Collin Anglin
- Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa Garcia
- Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka III
- Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder
- Ronnie Lawrence vs. Trevin Jones
- Philip Rowe vs. Orion Cosce
- Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ryan Benoit