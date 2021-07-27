Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort live stream on sale, PPV tickets cost, start time

Oscar De La Hoya is back in ring for the first time in almost thirteen years. Former world champion in six different weight classes faces former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort on Saturday September 11, which makes it Sunday September 12 in the UK and Australia.

The venue accommodating De La Hoya vs Belfort was initially expected to be in Las Vegas, NV. The confirmed location was officially named in STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA.

In addition, the match was initially announced as an exhibition. The pair is now set to square the differences in the real fight.

De La Hoya vs Belfort is scheduled for eight rounds at light heavyweight.

How to watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream, date, time

Boxing fans can watch Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, September 11. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The PPV price is $49.99 USD.

De La Hoya vs Belfort Australia time is set for Sunday, September 12 at 11 am AEST. In the UK the fight airs live on Sunday, September 12 at 2 am BST. The PPV tickets price is $23.99 USD.

The respective start time and PPV tickets cost in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

De La Hoya vs Belfort

During his run as a pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) won eleven world titles in six different weight divisions, as well as the lineal championship in three classes. As an amateur he earned Gold at 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Vitor Belfort (MMA 26-14, 1 NC, boxing 1-0, 1 KOs) is a former UFC light heavyweight champion, as well as the middleweight title challenger. He made his pro boxing debut back in April 2006, securing the first-round KO against Josemario Neves, which was also his only appearance inside the squared circle to date.

Other bouts featured on the De La Hoya vs Belfort fight card are expected to be announced shortly.

The kickoff press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US and 7 pm BST in the UK, which converts to Wednesday, July 28 at 4 am in Australia. Live stream is available on FITE TV.