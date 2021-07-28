Andre Dirrell vs Christopher Brooker tops on FS1 following Coffie vs Rice card live on FOX

Veteran contender and Olympic bronze medalist Andre Dirrell will compete for the second time at light heavyweight as he faces Christopher Brooker at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, July 1. The pair squares off in a ten-round bout headlining the PBC boxing fight card live on FS1.

The FS1 telecast also features unbeaten featherweight prospect Maliek Montgomery taking on Angel Contreras in a 10-round attraction. In addition, top welterweight prospect Paul Kroll squares off against Justin DeLoach in a 10-round showdown.

Dirrell vs Brooker live stream on FS1 begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following Coffie vs Rice broadcast on FOX kicking off ay 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

An accomplished veteran contender in the 168-pound division, Dirrell (34-2-1, 25 KOs) returns to the ring for the second time at light heavyweight after a successful debut in December 2021 in which he knocked out Juan Ubaldo Cabrera in round five. The Flint, Michigan native and brother of two-time champion Anthony, Dirrell won a bronze medal at the 2004 Olympics and lost narrow decisions in world title fights against Carl Froch and James DeGale.

Dirrell will be opposed by the 30-year-old Philadelphia-native Brooker (16-7, 6 KOs), who has scored a pair of victories so far in 2021. Prior to those two triumphs, Brooker’s previous two outings saw him drop a June 2019 contest to Michael Seals and defeat Lanell Bellows in September 2018.

The 25-year-old Montgomery (10-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in 2017 after an impressive amateur career that included two national Golden Gloves titles and victories over recognizable names such as Edgar Berlanga, Keeshawn Williams and Joseph Adorno, to name a few. The Macon, Georgia born fighter has stopped all 10 of his opponents inside of the distance in his pro career to date.

He will face the 27-year-old Contreras (10-4-2, 6 KOs), who most recently fought unbeaten prospect Jalan Walker to a draw in April. The Monterrey, Mexico native’s previous outing had seen him drop a narrow split-decision against super bantamweight contender Ramon Cardenas in February.

A decorated U.S. amateur from the fighter-rich city of Philadelphia, Kroll (8-0, 6 KOs) turned pro in August 2018 with a first-round stoppage of DeAngelo Alcorn. The 26-year-old ended his first four fights inside of two rounds before going the distance and beating then unbeaten Shinard Bunch in August 2019. Most recently, Kroll’s 2020 campaign saw him score a TKO victory over Marcel Rivers in January and a unanimous decision over Luke Santamaria on FS1 in October.

He will be opposed by DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs), who will look to return to the win column after dropping his last contest to unbeaten welterweight Eimantas Stanionis in November. The 27-year-old from Augusta, Georgia put together an impressive run in 2017, defeating three-straight unbeaten fighters in Dillon Cook, Junior Castillo and Domonique Dolton, before knocking out Christopher Pearson in 2017.

Dirrell vs Brooker fight card

Andre Dirrell vs. Christopher Brooker, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Maliek Montgomery vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 10 rounds, featherweight

Paul Kroll vs. Justin DeLoach, 10 rounds, welterweight

