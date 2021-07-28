Benn vs Granados live stream, how to watch, time, fight card

Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Adrian Granados at Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, England on Saturday July 31, which makes it Sunday August 1 in Australia. The pair squares off in the headliner of the first week of Fight Camp live on DAZN.

Undefeated Benn (18-0, 12 KOs) is coming off the via first-round TKO against Samuel Vargas in April, which marked his fourth successful title defense. Granados (21-8-3, 15 KOs) was last in action in May when he fought to a majority draw with Jose Luis Sanchez.

Also on the card, Xu Can (18-2, 3 KOs) defends his WBA featherweight title against Leigh Wood (24-2, 14 KOs) . As well, Tommy McCarthy (18-2, 9 KOs) abd Chris Billam-Smith (12-1, 10 KOs) battle it out for European, British and Commonwealth Cruiserweight titles. The full fight card can be found below.

Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados live stream

Boxing fans can watch Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, July 31. The start time in the UK is 7 pm BST.

In the United States Benn vs Granados is scheduled for Saturday, July 31 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, August 1 at 4 am AEST.

Benn vs Granados fight card

The full Benn vs Granados fight card looks as the following:

Conor Benn vs. Adrian Granados – for Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title

Xu Can vs. Leigh Wood – Can’s WBA featherweight title

Tommy McCarthy vs. Chris Billam-Smith – for European, British and Commonwealth Cruiserweight titles

Avni Yildrim vs. Jack Cullen

Anthony Fowler vs. Rico Mueller

Campbell Hatton vs. Jakub Laskowski

Sandy Ryan vs. Kirstie Bavington