Douglas Lima faces Michael Page in rematch at Bellator London on Oct 1, tickets

Former welterweight champion and current No.1-ranked contender Douglas Lima meets No.2-ranked Michael “Venom” Page in the rematch. The contest headlines the Bellator London fight card live from The SSE Arena, Wembley on Friday, October 1.

The pair first met in May 2019, battling it out in the semi-final of Bellator MMA welterweight World Grand Prix. Lima came out on top securing the win by knockout in the second round with leg kick and punches.

Bellator London tickets

Tickets for Bellator London: Lima vs MVP 2 at The SSE Arena, Wembley go on sale on Friday, July 30, with a special pre-sale on Thursday, July 29. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.co.uk.

MMA fans can watch Bellator London live on Showtime in the US, on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport in Ireland. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm BST / 4 pm ET, following the preliminary card kicking off at 5:30 pm BST / 12:30 pm ET.

Douglas Lima (32-9) of Brazil is a former three-time Bellator welterweight champion, the winner of WGP, as well as the middleweight title challenger. In his previous bout in June he dropped a unanimous decision against Yaroslav Amosov, who became a new 170-pound titleholder. In October 2020, in his pursuit to claim a 185-pound belt and become a two-weight champion, “The Phenom” similarly suffered the defeat against Gegard Mousasi.

Lima’s most recent win goes back to October 2019, when he scored a unanimous decision against Rory MacDonald to take the rematch, win the WGP and reclaim the title.

“MVP has put together an impressive string of wins together, but when he gets back in the cage with me, the end result is going to be the same as the first time,” said Lima. “Right now, I’m on a mission to put the Bellator belt back around my waist. Anyone standing in my way will be dismantled.”

Michael Page (19-1) of the UK is riding the five-win streak. In his previous bout in May he took the win against Derek Anderson via first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Prior to that he earned a unanimous decision against Ross Houston, and KO’d Shinsho Anzai, Giovanni Melillo and Richard Kiely.

“MVP” hasn’t lost since his defeat to Lima, which is also the only defeat in his record to date.

“The comeback is always bigger than the setback. It was always gonna happen, it’s written in the stars,” said Page. “The one and only MVP is back, and I will have my redemption in front of my hometown the only way I know how – in venomous style.”

Check the current Bellator London: Lima vs MVP 2 fight card below.

Bellator London fight card

Main Card

Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page

Robert Whiteford vs. Andrew Fisher

Yves Landu vs. Tim Wilde

Luke Trainer vs. Yannick Bahati

Preliminary Card

Lewis Long vs. Uros Jurisic

Kane Mousah vs. Davy Gallon

Lucie Bertaud vs. Elina Kallionidou

Charlie Leary vs. Gavin Hughes

Fabacary Diatta vs. Nathan Rose

Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Mike Ekundayo