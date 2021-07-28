Invicta FC 44: Emily Ducote faces Danielle Taylor, Lisa Verzosa meets Taneisha Tennant

Two title belts are on the line at Invicta FC 44: A New Era. The event airs live on pay-per-view from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS on Friday August 27, which makes it Saturday August 28 in the UK and Australia.

The top of the championship doubleheader features Emily Ducote up against Danielle Taylor for a vacant strawweight title. The second half of the header pits Lisa Spangler Verzosa and Taneisha Tennant for a vacant bantamweight title.

Invicta FC 44 live stream, how to watch, date, start time

MMA fans can watch Invicta FC 44: A New Era live stream on FITE. The date is Friday, August 27. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The date when Invicta FC 44 airs live stream in Australia is Saturday, August 28. The start time is 12 pm AEST.

In the UK the live stream begins on Saturday, August 28 at 3 am BST. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Emily Ducote vs Danielle Taylor

Haunted by two near misses in challenges for the Bellator MMA and Invicta crowns in the past, Oklahoma strawweight Emily Ducote (9-6 in MMA) is determined to become a world champion in her third opportunity.

She said, “It’s my time to show off everything I’ve been working on. Danielle’s tough. We’ve both fought the best and this is a good match-up – but I will walk through whatever I need to walk through to get this championship.”

Meanwhile Danielle Taylor (11-5), who has beaten contenders including Jessica Aguilar, Jessica Penne and Seo Hee Ham, responded, “At the end of day she has never faced my speed and power. I believe I can stop everything she throws at me then put her out. They will announce me as the new Invicta strawweight champion.”

Lisa Spangler Verzosa vs Taneisha Tennant

Portland, Oregon-based bantamweight Lisa Verzosa (6-1) has spent the majority of her professional career under the Invicta banner, earning her fifth win with promotion over Raquel Canuto in her last outing. The lone loss of her career came in a heart-breaking split decision in her previous Invicta title challenge in 2020, and “Battle Angel” is determined to go one better on August 27.

She said, “I’m super excited to have another title shot and prove to myself I can be champion. Nobody has the heart that I do – that’s why I win.”

Having earned her title shot by beating three opponents one night, New York’s Taneisha Tennant (3-1) is equally confident. “My style of fighting will have her looking like an amateur. She’s never been hit like I hit before.”

Invicta FC 44 fight card

Emily Ducote vs. Danielle Taylor – for strawweight title

Lisa Spangler Verzosa vs. Taneisha Tennant – for bantamweight title

Other bouts featured on the Invicta FC 44 fight card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.