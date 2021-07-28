Michael Coffie faces Jonathan Rice, Gerald Washington tests positive for COVID-19

Rising unbeaten heavyweight Michael Coffie will face Jonathan Rice at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday July 31. The pair battles it out in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on FOX.

Coffie was originally scheduled to face former title challenger Gerald Washington. The latter was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

Coffie vs Rice broadcast live on FOX begins at 8 pm ET / 7 pm PT. In the scheduled for eight rounds co-feature James Martin battles welterweight prospect and New Jersey-native Vito Mielnicki Jr. Kicking off the telecast unbeaten prospect Joey Spencer takes on Dan Karpency in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

A Marine Corps veteran who picked up boxing after returning from overseas, Coffie (12-0, 9 KOs) quickly impressed in amateur tournaments enough to earn sparring assignments with Deontay Wilder and Adam Kownacki. The 35-year-old was born in the Bronx, but now trains in Orlando, Florida.

Coffie broke through in 2020 by stopping previously unbeaten Luis Pena in the fifth round of their August matchup before earning a TKO over Joey Abell in November. Coffie added a highlight-reel knockout over previously unbeaten Darmani Rock in January of this year.

Born in South Carolina and now fighting out of Los Angeles, Rice (13-6-1, 9 KOs) won six of seven fights from 2018 through 2019. The 34-year-old will look to bounce back from a pair of losses in 2020 against unbeatens Efe Ajagba and Demsey McKean.

In a pro career that dates back to 2014, the blemishes on Rice’s records have all come against previously unbeaten fighters as he looks to offer a stiff test to the so far undefeated Coffie.

Get the full Coffie vs Rice fight card.