PFL 7 fight card: Ray Cooper III vs Rory MacDonald kicks off Playoff on Aug 13

PFL 7 takes place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday August 13, which makes it Saturday August 14 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features fighters from the first two of six divisional final four brackets, competing at the first playoff event.

Advertisements

The headliner of the show will see Ray Cooper III up against fellow-former 170-pound world champion Rory MacDonald. Preceding the headline-bout Magomed Magomedkerimov will look to follow up on his 2018 PFL welterweight championship, when he goes up against Joao Zeferino.

MMA fans in the US can watch PFL 7 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on ESPN on Kayo.

The lightweight division will see boxing crossover sensation Clay Collard take on Raush Manfio, while 2019 PFL lightweight runner-up Loik Radzhabov will start his postseason campaign against newcomer Alexander Martinez who is making his PFL Playoff debut.

Among other bouts, former two-time PFL lightweight champion Natan Schulte returns to the SmartCage against MMA veteran Oliver Aubin-Mercier. Also, Gleison Tibau will take on Sadibou Sy in a welterweight bout.

Check out the current PFL 7 fight card below.

PFL 7: Cooper III vs MacDonald fight card

Main Card

Ray Cooper III vs. Rory MacDonald

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

Clay Collard vs. Raush Manfio

Loik Radzhabov vs. Alexander Martinez

Preliminary Card

Natan Schulte vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Sadibou Sy vs. Gleison Tibau

Nikolai Aleksakhin vs. Brett Cooper

Darrell Horcher vs. TBA

Magomed Umalatov vs. Micah Terrill

Kyron Bowen vs. Michael Lombardo