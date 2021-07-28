Search
UFC Vegas 33 start time, live stream, how to watch, US, Australia, Hall vs Strickland, card

UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs Strickland
UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs Strickland

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 31 in the US, which makes it August 1 in Australia. The fight card comprises thirteen bouts in total.

In the main event Uriah Hall (17-9) goes up against Sean Strickland (23-3) at middleweight. Both fighters are riding the four-win streak. Hall won his previous bout in April by TKO against Chris Weidman. Strickland defeated Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision in May.

In the co-main event Kyung Ho Kang (18-8, 1 NC) makes his return against fellow-bantamweight Rani Yahya (27-10-1, 1 NC). The full UFC Vegas 33 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 33 live stream in the United States, date and start time

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 31. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The action begins on the early preliminary card, kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 33 Australia time, date, live stream

In Australia UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs Strickland airs live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 1. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 33 fight card

The complete UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs Strickland fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland
  • Kang Kyung-ho vs. Rani Yahya
  • Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula
  • Niklas Stolze vs. Jared Gooden
  • Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev
  • Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt

Preliminary card

  • Nicco Montano vs. Yanan Wu
  • Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
  • Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa Garcia
  • Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka III
  • Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder
  • Ronnie Lawrence vs. Trevin Jones
  • Philip Rowe vs. Orion Cosce
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

