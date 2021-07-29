Search
Bellator 263 press conference live stream video

Bellator 263: Pitbull vs McKee

Two-division champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire puts his 145-pound title on the line when he faces top-ranked AJ McKee in the final of featherweight World Grand Prix, headlining Bellator 263 live from The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, July 31. The pre-fight press conference is held two days before the show at Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel.

In addition to the main event fighters, also in attendance Bellator President Scott Coker, and featherweights Emmanuel Sanchez and Mads Burnell, who square off in the co-main event. Live stream video is available up top, beginning at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Bellator 263 tickets, how to watch, live stream and start time

Get the full Bellator 263: Pitbull vs McKee fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

