Coffie vs Rice live stream, TV channel, time, tickets, full card

Michael Coffie goes up against Jonathan Rice at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, July 31. The scheduled for ten rounds heavyweight bout headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on FOX.

In the co-feature Vito Mielnicki Jr and James Martin meet in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the telecast Joey Spencer takes on Dan Karpency in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Coffie vs Rice start time live on FOX is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Following the broadcast, Andre Dirrell takes on Christopher Brooker in a ten-round light heavyweight matchup headlining the portion of the card live stream on FS, beginning at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. Among other bouts featured on the FS1 card, Maliek Montgomery faces off Angel Contreras in a ten-rounder at featherweight, and Paul Kroll battles it out against Justin DeLoach in a ten-rounder at welterweight.

Coffie vs Rice tickets

Tickets for Coffie vs Rice showdown, as well as the rest of action at Prudential Center on July 31 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Michael Coffie vs Jonathan Rice live

Boxing fans can watch Michael Coffie vs Jonathan Rice live on FOX. The date is Saturday, July 31. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Dirrell vs Brooker live stream

The portion of the card topped by veteran contender and Olympic bronze medalist Andre Dirrell up against Christopher Brooker airs live stream on FS1. The date is Saturday, July 31. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Coffie vs Rice fight card

The full Coffie vs Rice fight card, including a non-televises lineup, looks as the following:

Main Card (FOX)

Michael Coffie vs. Jonathan Rice, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. James Martin, 8 rounds, welterweight

Joey Spencer vs. Dan Karpency, 8 rounds, middleweight

Post-Main Card (FS1)

Andre Dirrell vs. Christopher Brooker, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Maliek Montgomery vs. Angel Contreras, 10 rounds, featherweight

Paul Kroll vs. Justin DeLoach, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard (Non-televised)

Norman Neely vs. Juan Torres, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Karl Dargan vs. Ivan Delgado, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Keeshawn Williams vs. Noah Kidd, 6 rounds, welterweight

Michael Anderson vs. DeMarcus Rogers, 6 rounds, welterweight

Nicky Vitone vs. Jordan Rosario, 4 rounds, welterweight

Quadir Albright vs. Jared Tallen, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Malik Nelson vs. Alejandro Ramirez, 4 rounds, super featherweight