Fight Camp Week 1: Xu Can vs Leigh Wood weigh-in results

The first week of Fight Camp features a series of boxing matchups followed by the world championship bout between Xu Can (18-2, 3 KOs) in defense of his WBA featherweight title against Leigh Wood (24-2, 14 KOs). The event airs live from Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, England on Saturday July 31, which makes it Sunday August 1 in Australia.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. The defending WBA featherweight champion Xu Can came in at 125.2. The challenger Leigh Wood showed 125.3. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Boxing fans can watch Fight Camp Week 1: Can vs Wood live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK, 4 am AEST in Australia, and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The original main event bout between Conor Benn and Adrian Granados fell off after Benn tested positive for COVID-19.

Tommy McCarthy (18-2, 9 KOs) and Chris Billam-Smith (12-1, 10 KOs) weighed-in at 199.3 and 199.5, respectively. The pair squares off in the championship co-main event bout with the European, British and Commonwealth Cruiserweight titles on the line.

Get the current Fight Camp Week 1 card and weigh-in results below.

Can vs Wood fight card

Xu Can (125.2) vs. Leigh Wood (125.3) – Can’s WBA featherweight title

Tommy McCarthy (199.3) vs. Chris Billam-Smith (199.5) – for European, British and Commonwealth Cruiserweight titles

Campbell Hatton (135.56) vs. Jakub Laskowski (135.5)

Anthony Fowler (155.25) vs. Rico Mueller (156)

Avni Yildrim (163) vs. Jack Cullen (163.45)

Sandy Ryan (144.47) vs. Kirstie Bavington (144.2)